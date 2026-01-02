Umbrella Gallery presents Ray Albarez: "Project MURMUR" artist reception

Umbrella Gallery will host an artist reception for "Project MURMUR," their current exhibit by artist Ray Albarez.

Albarez is a self-taught creator who has made a name for himself as a graffiti artist, graffiti event co-founder, curator, and toy design engineer. He was born and raised in Dallas, where he honed his artistic skill during high school and across various surfaces throughout the city. He later attended a technical college for drafting as he was also adept at math, however his passion for graffiti and painting endured.

Since then, Albarez owns a spray paint delivery company, co-founded the renowned Trigger Fingers event, and is employed as a toy design engineer. His work is pervasive in the metroplex and abroad in London, Paris, and Spain. Whether he’s painting in the forgotten realms of the city or building the artistic community, Albarez continues to challenge the viewer and himself with the duality of painting intricate pieces in abandoned locations.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 24.