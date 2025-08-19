Umbrella Gallery presents Speaker Jill: "Branded | Deconstructed" artist reception

"Branded | Deconstructed" showcases two sides of Speaker Jill’s abstract pop art: one rooted in commercialized cultural commentary, the other in cathartic nostalgia. Featuring Logos Are Art and the Broken Series, the show explores how familiar logos and pop culture icons shape our identity - and what happens when those symbols, like ourselves, begin to crack.

Logos Are Art highlights the strength and staying power of these symbols so deeply embedded in our culture that they’re instantly recognizable without context. In contrast, the Broken Series reimagines branding as art through a more personal lens - breaking apart many of those same symbols to reflect Jill’s journey as a graphic designer and survivor, revealing how childhood memories are often shaped by a skewed commercial vision.

Together, these collections create a powerful dialogue about memory, identity, and what it means to be both seen … and changed.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 28.