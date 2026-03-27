Undertale: The Determination Symphony

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Photo courtesy of Undertale: The Determination Symphony

Undertale: The Determination Symphony is a concert experience featuring the most memorable themes from the hit indie game, newly arranged and performed live by a 25-piece orchestra. With gameplay footage displayed on a screen above the stage, audiences will be fully immersed in the world of Undertale, experiencing its story and music like never before.

Undertale: The Determination Symphony is a concert experience featuring the most memorable themes from the hit indie game, newly arranged and performed live by a 25-piece orchestra. With gameplay footage displayed on a screen above the stage, audiences will be fully immersed in the world of Undertale, experiencing its story and music like never before.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/undertale-the-determination-symphony

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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