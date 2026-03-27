Photo courtesy of Undertale: The Determination Symphony
Undertale: The Determination Symphony is a concert experience featuring the most memorable themes from the hit indie game, newly arranged and performed live by a 25-piece orchestra. With gameplay footage displayed on a screen above the stage, audiences will be fully immersed in the world of Undertale, experiencing its story and music like never before.
Undertale: The Determination Symphony is a concert experience featuring the most memorable themes from the hit indie game, newly arranged and performed live by a 25-piece orchestra. With gameplay footage displayed on a screen above the stage, audiences will be fully immersed in the world of Undertale, experiencing its story and music like never before.