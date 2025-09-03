United Way of Metropolitan Dallas presents Centennial Celebration
The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas' Centennial Celebration will feature three separate events at Fair Park. They include the Taste United Food & Wine Festival at the Centennial Building, the Patron Dinner at the Automobile Building, and finally a huge concert at the Cotton Bowl featuring performances by superstars Blake Shelton and Janet Jackson.

Fair Park
3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://unitedwaydallas.org/100/
