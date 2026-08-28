United Way of Metropolitan Dallas presents Tocqueville Society 40th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Martina McBride

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the city’s philanthropic community will present an afternoon of Texas spirit and French flair, marking the 40th anniversary of the Ruth Sharp Altshuler Tocqueville Society.

The celebration will feature a performance by Grammy-nominated country artist Martina McBride, followed by a special Conversation at the Keys, a discussion with McBride, United Way leadership, and donors exploring the power of philanthropy, community service, and the lasting impact of giving back.

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the city’s philanthropic community will present an afternoon of Texas spirit and French flair, marking the 40th anniversary of the Ruth Sharp Altshuler Tocqueville Society.

The celebration will feature a performance by Grammy-nominated country artist Martina McBride, followed by a special Conversation at the Keys, a discussion with McBride, United Way leadership, and donors exploring the power of philanthropy, community service, and the lasting impact of giving back.

WHEN

WHERE

Fairmont Dallas
1717 N Akard St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://unitedwaydallas.org/

TICKET INFO

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