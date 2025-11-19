Uptown Dallas presents Merry Night Market

Uptown Dallas, Inc. will celebrate the season at the first-ever Merry Night Market, which transforms the park into a sparkling winter wonderland with more than 30 local vendors offering handmade goods, holiday décor, unique gifts, artisan items, and the Holiday Cartoon Corner featuring nostalgic holiday favorites, sponsored by Central Market.

Guests can also enjoy seasonal bites and beverages from onsite food vendors, including favorites such as Apples by V and The Thursday Bakery, while taking in festive live entertainment beneath a beautifully lit tent. Adding to the community spirit, students from the William B. Travis Academy TAG program will host a fundraiser by selling drinks and snacks throughout the evening.