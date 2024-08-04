Uptown Players presents A Queer Carol

Uptown Players will present the regional premiere of A Queer Carol, an LGBTQ+ adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Written by Joe Godfrey, the contemporary retelling set in modern-day Manhattan follows "Ben" Scrooge, a prominent interior decorator, and his assistant Bob Cratchit, who endures the abuses of Scrooge while simultaneously trying to take care of his lover, Tim.

With humorous twists on the three Ghosts, including an over-the-top drag queen as the Ghost of Christmas Present, this retelling through a queer lens promises to be a festive and thought-provoking experience, showcasing themes of love, acceptance, and the true spirit of Christmas.