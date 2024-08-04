Uptown Players presents A Queer Carol

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Uptown Players

Uptown Players will present the regional premiere of A Queer Carol, an LGBTQ+ adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Written by Joe Godfrey, the contemporary retelling set in modern-day Manhattan follows "Ben" Scrooge, a prominent interior decorator, and his assistant Bob Cratchit, who endures the abuses of Scrooge while simultaneously trying to take care of his lover, Tim.

With humorous twists on the three Ghosts, including an over-the-top drag queen as the Ghost of Christmas Present, this retelling through a queer lens promises to be a festive and thought-provoking experience, showcasing themes of love, acceptance, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Uptown Players will present the regional premiere of A Queer Carol, an LGBTQ+ adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Written by Joe Godfrey, the contemporary retelling set in modern-day Manhattan follows "Ben" Scrooge, a prominent interior decorator, and his assistant Bob Cratchit, who endures the abuses of Scrooge while simultaneously trying to take care of his lover, Tim.

With humorous twists on the three Ghosts, including an over-the-top drag queen as the Ghost of Christmas Present, this retelling through a queer lens promises to be a festive and thought-provoking experience, showcasing themes of love, acceptance, and the true spirit of Christmas.

WHEN

WHERE

Kalita Humphreys Theater
3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://uptownplayers.org/show-details/a-queer-carol

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.