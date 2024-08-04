Uptown Players presents Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Photo courtesy of Uptown Players

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie celebrates acceptance, belonging, and the power of unconditional love a mother has for her child.

It tells the inspiring story of Jamie New, a 16-year-old boy from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. His loving mom showers him with endless support but it's not all rainbows for Jamie as his deadbeat dad and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. Faced with societal pressures and the challenges of self-discovery, Jamie overcomes obstacles and embraces his true identity.

In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting. The musical, with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, has been praised for its empowering message and infectious energy.

WHEN

WHERE

Kalita Humphreys Theater
3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://uptownplayers.org/show-details/everybodys-talking-about-jamie

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
