Uptown Players presents Xanadu

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Uptown Players

Uptown Players will step into a world of glitter, glam, and roller disco as they present Xanadu: The Musical. The hilarious, roller-skating musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.

Set in the magical 1980s, Xanadu follows the journey of a Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first roller disco.

Featuring classic hits such as “Magic,” “All Over the World,” “Suddenly,” and the title song, the musical comedy is a nostalgic trip that will have audiences laughing and dancing in their seats.

Uptown Players will step into a world of glitter, glam, and roller disco as they present Xanadu: The Musical. The hilarious, roller-skating musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.

Set in the magical 1980s, Xanadu follows the journey of a Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first roller disco.

Featuring classic hits such as “Magic,” “All Over the World,” “Suddenly,” and the title song, the musical comedy is a nostalgic trip that will have audiences laughing and dancing in their seats.

WHEN

WHERE

Kalita Humphreys Theater
3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://uptownplayers.org/show-details/xanadu

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.