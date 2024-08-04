Uptown Players presents Xanadu

Uptown Players will step into a world of glitter, glam, and roller disco as they present Xanadu: The Musical. The hilarious, roller-skating musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.

Set in the magical 1980s, Xanadu follows the journey of a Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first roller disco.

Featuring classic hits such as “Magic,” “All Over the World,” “Suddenly,” and the title song, the musical comedy is a nostalgic trip that will have audiences laughing and dancing in their seats.