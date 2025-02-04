Uptown Revue presents Heartbreaker Cabaret

Photo courtesy of Antonio Alacrán

Heartbreaker Cabaret is a love letter to the theater's very first show as a group back in February 2022, and they are bringing back group routines that haven’t been seen at any of their shows since. The production will showcase drama, magical illusions, and a floral arrangement, all set to familiar tunes of love and love lost.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre
1104 Elm St, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?date_id=61748

$20-$25

