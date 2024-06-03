Quantcast

Uptown Revue presents Murder at The Audition: An Interactive Whodunnit Burlesque Play

Photo courtesy of Uptown Revue

The cast of Uptown Revue is holding auditions when a murder threatens to ruin the night, but the auditions must go on. Guests can join for a night of munchies and drinks, mystery, comedy, and outrageous performances, while helping the investigator figure out whodunnit.

WHEN

WHERE

Pocket Sandwich Theatre
1104 Elm St, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
https://www.uptownrevue.com/schedule/pst-july-2024

TICKET INFO

$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
