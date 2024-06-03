Uptown Revue presents Murder at The Audition: An Interactive Whodunnit Burlesque Play
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Uptown Revue
The cast of Uptown Revue is holding auditions when a murder threatens to ruin the night, but the auditions must go on. Guests can join for a night of munchies and drinks, mystery, comedy, and outrageous performances, while helping the investigator figure out whodunnit.
The cast of Uptown Revue is holding auditions when a murder threatens to ruin the night, but the auditions must go on. Guests can join for a night of munchies and drinks, mystery, comedy, and outrageous performances, while helping the investigator figure out whodunnit.