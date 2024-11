Murder at The Audition, Uptown Revue's original burlesque comedy murder mystery play is back, and all dressed up for the holidays

The cast of Uptown Revue is holding auditions for their Holiday Spectacular show when a murder threatens to ruin the night, but the auditions must go on. It will be a night of munchies and drinks, mystery, comedy, and outrageous holiday performances, all while helping our investigator figure out whodunnit.