Uptown Revue presents The Featurette Show

Photo by Diane Prashasouk

The Featurette Show returns with a fresh lineup of burlesque dancers and variety performers with the revival of the Peel Wheel performer roulette game. Audience members will select the song for a routine that will be improvised by one of the performers for an element of spontaneity.

WHEN

WHERE

The Nines
2911 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.uptownrevue.com/schedule/nines-june-2024

TICKET INFO

$15-$55

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
