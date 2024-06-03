Uptown Revue presents The Featurette Show

The Featurette Show returns with a fresh lineup of burlesque dancers and variety performers with the revival of the Peel Wheel performer roulette game. Audience members will select the song for a routine that will be improvised by one of the performers for an element of spontaneity.
