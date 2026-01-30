Uptown Revue presents The Hot Mess Heartbreaker Show

eventdetail
Photo by Diane Prashasouk

The Hot Mess Heartbreaker Show is a late-night, no-holds-barred popcorn-throwing comedy burlesque variety special crashing into Valentine’s Day, because romance is better after dark and a little unhinged. Guests get automatic entry into a raffle, themed food and drink specials, and popcorn projectile privileges.

The Hot Mess Heartbreaker Show is a late-night, no-holds-barred popcorn-throwing comedy burlesque variety special crashing into Valentine’s Day, because romance is better after dark and a little unhinged. Guests get automatic entry into a raffle, themed food and drink specials, and popcorn projectile privileges.

WHEN

WHERE

Pocket Sandwich Theatre
1104 Elm St, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
https://www.uptownrevue.com/schedule/pst-february-2026

TICKET INFO

$20-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.