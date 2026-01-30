Uptown Revue presents The Hot Mess Heartbreaker Show
Photo by Diane Prashasouk
The Hot Mess Heartbreaker Show is a late-night, no-holds-barred popcorn-throwing comedy burlesque variety special crashing into Valentine’s Day, because romance is better after dark and a little unhinged. Guests get automatic entry into a raffle, themed food and drink specials, and popcorn projectile privileges.
