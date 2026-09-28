Uptown X: The 10th Annual Uptown Block Party

eventdetail
Uptown Dallas Inc.

Uptown Dallas, Inc. will celebrate a decade of community, music, and memories with Uptown X: The 10th Annual Uptown Block Party. The celebration will feature live music from The Diamond West Band, performing covers of popular songs, alongside local vendors, food, and opportunities for friends and neighbors to come together.

Uptown Dallas, Inc. will celebrate a decade of community, music, and memories with Uptown X: The 10th Annual Uptown Block Party. The celebration will feature live music from The Diamond West Band, performing covers of popular songs, alongside local vendors, food, and opportunities for friends and neighbors to come together.

WHEN

WHERE

Griggs Park
2200 Hugo St, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uptown-x-10th-annual-uptown-block-party-tickets-2001398091568

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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