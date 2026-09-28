Uptown Dallas, Inc. will celebrate a decade of community, music, and memories with Uptown X: The 10th Annual Uptown Block Party. The celebration will feature live music from The Diamond West Band, performing covers of popular songs, alongside local vendors, food, and opportunities for friends and neighbors to come together.
Uptown Dallas, Inc. will celebrate a decade of community, music, and memories with Uptown X: The 10th Annual Uptown Block Party. The celebration will feature live music from The Diamond West Band, performing covers of popular songs, alongside local vendors, food, and opportunities for friends and neighbors to come together.