Urban Arts Collective presents An Oak Cliff Carol: An Urban Ghost Story

Essence Scrooge has built a booming beauty empire - but her success came at a cost. Cold-hearted and cutthroat, she’s lost touch with her community and compassion. That is, until one unforgettable Christmas Eve, when three spirited guides from Oak Cliff appear to take her on a soulful journey through her past, present, and future.

Blending the heart of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with the rich sounds of R&B, gospel, and soul, An Oak Cliff Carol is a bold reimagining of a holiday classic. Adapted and directed by Jiles R. King, II, the musical fable is a celebration of redemption, rhythm, and the power of community.

The production takes place at Bryant Hall in the Kalita Humphreys Theater complex.