Urban Arts Collective presents An Oak Cliff Carol: An Urban Ghost Story

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Urban Arts Collective

Essence Scrooge has built a booming beauty empire - but her success came at a cost. Cold-hearted and cutthroat, she’s lost touch with her community and compassion. That is, until one unforgettable Christmas Eve, when three spirited guides from Oak Cliff appear to take her on a soulful journey through her past, present, and future.

Blending the heart of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with the rich sounds of R&B, gospel, and soul, An Oak Cliff Carol is a bold reimagining of a holiday classic. Adapted and directed by Jiles R. King, II, the musical fable is a celebration of redemption, rhythm, and the power of community.

The production takes place at Bryant Hall in the Kalita Humphreys Theater complex.

Essence Scrooge has built a booming beauty empire - but her success came at a cost. Cold-hearted and cutthroat, she’s lost touch with her community and compassion. That is, until one unforgettable Christmas Eve, when three spirited guides from Oak Cliff appear to take her on a soulful journey through her past, present, and future.

Blending the heart of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with the rich sounds of R&B, gospel, and soul, An Oak Cliff Carol is a bold reimagining of a holiday classic. Adapted and directed by Jiles R. King, II, the musical fable is a celebration of redemption, rhythm, and the power of community.

The production takes place at Bryant Hall in the Kalita Humphreys Theater complex.

WHEN

WHERE

Kalita Humphreys Theater
3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://urbanartscenter.ticketlocity.com/events/139485

TICKET INFO

$27.98

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.