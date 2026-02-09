UT Arlington Department of Theatre and Dance presents Hair
eventdetail
Image courtesy of UT Arlington Department of Theatre and Dance
Hair’s tribe of young people protest US involvement in the Vietnam War, rehearsing a topical array of such issues as racism, the ethics of war, and the need to listen to young people’s ideas. Premiering at the Public Theatre in 1967, Hair soon moved to Broadway and remains a favorite rock musical.
Hair’s tribe of young people protest US involvement in the Vietnam War, rehearsing a topical array of such issues as racism, the ethics of war, and the need to listen to young people’s ideas. Premiering at the Public Theatre in 1967, Hair soon moved to Broadway and remains a favorite rock musical.
WHEN
WHERE
Fine Arts Building (FA)
700 Greek Row Dr, Arlington, TX 76013, USA
https://utatickets.com/
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.