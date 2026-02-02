UT Arlington presents Maverick Speakers Series: Bob Schieffer

Bob Schieffer began his career in journalism in 1957 while still a student at Texas Christian University. After graduating, he spent three years in the U.S. Air Force before returning to Texas to join the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. There, he became the first reporter from a Texas metropolitan newspaper to cover the Vietnam War.

In 1969, Schieffer joined CBS News, where he spent 47 years, including 24 as the moderator of the Face the Nation television program. He has won virtually every award in broadcast journalism, including eight Emmys, and the Library of Congress designated him a “Living Legend.” Still, he says the recognition most meaningful to him was when TCU named its College of Communication in his honor.

Schieffer has authored five books, moderated three presidential debates, and interviewed every president since Richard Nixon. A lifelong artist, he presented his first solo art show at American University in Washington in 2024 at age 87. He has been awarded 15 honorary degrees and has spoken at 19 graduations, including The University of Texas at Arlington in 2008.