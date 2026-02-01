UTA Libraries Special Collections presents "Our Man in Vietnam" opening reception

The University of Texas at Arlington Libraries’ Special Collections will celebrate the opening of its latest exhibition, “Our Man in Vietnam,” featuring photographs and paintings created by legendary journalist and Fort Worth native, Bob Schieffer.

In late 1965, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Bob Schieffer was sent on the assignment of a lifetime. Schieffer made history at age 28 as one of the first correspondents from a major Texas newspaper to be sent overseas to cover the Vietnam War, both as a reporter and photojournalist.

Schieffer was tasked with locating and interviewing service members from Fort Worth and Texas during their deployment in Vietnam, bringing their stories home to loved ones. Ultimately, Schieffer located 235 soldiers from Texas and interviewed dozens of them for the Star-Telegram.

The exhibit includes painted portraits Schieffer created in 2025 based on the photographs he took of Texan soldiers serving in the war and selections from his collection of letters and photographs taken during the Vietnam War.