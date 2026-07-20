VEG ER for Pets presents National Dog Day

Dog Day has grown into one of the largest dog-centered events in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The event is expected to welcome more than 500 attendees and their pups for a high-energy experience featuring adoptable dogs, local vendors, interactive sponsor activations, contests, photo opportunities, and plenty of treats for both humans and their four-legged friends.

Dog Day celebrates the special bond between people and their pets while supporting organizations that make a difference in the rescue community. Attendees can shop from curated pet brands, meet adoptable dogs, participate in crowd-favorite activities like dog contests, and enjoy unique experiences throughout the venue.

The event is family-friendly and open to all dog lovers, whether they bring their pup along or simply come to support the cause. Dog Day benefits Live Like Roo, a non-profit that provides financial and emotional support to families facing a canine cancer diagnosis, and North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue, a foster-based rescue dedicated to helping dogs find loving homes.