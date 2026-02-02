Verdigris Ensemble presents A Western

Verdigris Ensemble will present A Western, an immersive, genre-defying choral performance that reimagines the mythology of the American West.

Inspired by the iconic film High Noon and featuring the propulsive, hypnotic music of Michael Gordon, the semi-staged production places the audience inside a fractured frontier where voices function as both narrator and environment. Through voice, movement, and cinematic projection, the choir becomes character, landscape, and emotional force, confronting themes of courage, community, and moral reckoning.

The evening opens with To The West, a world premiere that draws audiences into a hypnotic cinematic environment before A Western breaks it open, transforming sound into space and tension. Conceived and conducted by Sam Brukhman, directed by Kevin Moriarty, with visuals by Courtney Ware, A Western pushes singers beyond traditional roles and redefines what a choral performance can be.