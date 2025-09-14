Verdigris Ensemble presents Betty’s Notebook Re: Transmit

A teenage girl hears something strange on her radio. What she believes is the final transmission of Amelia Earhart turns out to maybe be true. She writes it all down. Decades later, her notebook becomes the starting point for this immersive, goosebump-inducing performance.

Betty’s Notebook is not your typical concert: voices drift through the space like distant signals, projections fill the room, and the past comes eerily alive around you. If you’ve ever been intrigued by a mystery or wondered how music could feel like a story unfolding in real time, this is for you.