Verdigris Ensemble presents Cantus Sound Bath

Cantus Sound Bath is a choral sound bath by Ricardo Romaneiro, performed with Verdigris Ensemble. The audience is invited to settle into the space and simply listen as live voices and electronic music unfold around them. Romaneiro creates music at the meeting point of composition, electronics, and immersive visual art.
Cantus Sound Bath is a choral sound bath by Ricardo Romaneiro, performed with Verdigris Ensemble. The audience is invited to settle into the space and simply listen as live voices and electronic music unfold around them. Romaneiro creates music at the meeting point of composition, electronics, and immersive visual art.
WHEN
WHERE
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.verdigrismusic.org/sound-bath
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.