Verdigris Ensemble presents Cantus Sound Bath

eventdetail
Photo by Richard Hill Studio

Cantus Sound Bath is a choral sound bath by Ricardo Romaneiro, performed with Verdigris Ensemble. The audience is invited to settle into the space and simply listen as live voices and electronic music unfold around them. Romaneiro creates music at the meeting point of composition, electronics, and immersive visual art.

Cantus Sound Bath is a choral sound bath by Ricardo Romaneiro, performed with Verdigris Ensemble. The audience is invited to settle into the space and simply listen as live voices and electronic music unfold around them. Romaneiro creates music at the meeting point of composition, electronics, and immersive visual art.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.verdigrismusic.org/sound-bath

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.