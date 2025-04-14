Verdigris Ensemble presents Shams

Shams is an immersive production by Verdigris Ensemble, in collaboration with the Crow Museum of Asian Art. Through haunting choral textures, expressive movement, and vivid visual storytelling, Shams traces a 40-day relationship that changed the course of spiritual history, inviting audiences into a powerful journey of love, transformation, and cultural connection.

The production will feature music by Iranian-American composer Sahba Aminikia, dance by Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, and visual art by Sara Baumann. It brings Rumi’s poetry to life in its original Farsi, translated by Zara Houshmand, forming the largest collection of its kind ever set to music.