Verdigris Ensemble presents Shams: A Celebration

Photo by Richard Hill Photography

During Shams: A Celebration, the Crow Museum of Asian Art will be lit up with immersive projections, live music, and mystical ambiance inspired by the poetry of Rumi.

Unlike a formal concert, this is a gathering. Guests can sip Persian tea, enjoy handcrafted hors d’oeuvres, and mingle with artists, creatives, and supporters.

They'll also get intimate access to the creators and performers behind Shams, where they can discover the why and how behind the work - a deeper experience than the performance alone.

WHEN

WHERE

Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas
2010 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.verdigrismusic.org/shams

TICKET INFO

$100
