Verdigris Ensemble presents Shams: A Celebration

During Shams: A Celebration, the Crow Museum of Asian Art will be lit up with immersive projections, live music, and mystical ambiance inspired by the poetry of Rumi.

Unlike a formal concert, this is a gathering. Guests can sip Persian tea, enjoy handcrafted hors d’oeuvres, and mingle with artists, creatives, and supporters.

They'll also get intimate access to the creators and performers behind Shams, where they can discover the why and how behind the work - a deeper experience than the performance alone.