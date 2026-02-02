Verdigris Ensemble presents The Velveteen Rabbit

Verdigris Ensemble will present The Velveteen Rabbit, a tender, immersive musical retelling of Margery Williams’s beloved children’s story. Designed as a shared experience for children and adults alike, the semi-staged production surrounds audiences with music, storytelling, and imagination.

Through warm harmonies, gentle movement, and evocative projections, the choir becomes the emotional world of the story itself, serving as characters, atmosphere, and inner voice. As the Rabbit’s journey unfolds, music blooms between moments of narration, layering wonder, playfulness, and feeling while exploring timeless themes of love, belonging, and what it means to become real.

Conceived and conducted by Sam Brukhman and directed by Emily Ernst, with visuals by Courtney Ware, The Velveteen Rabbit transforms 16 singers into a living environment that shapes the world of the story.