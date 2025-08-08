Veterinary Emergency Group presents Dog Day

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Dog Day is a fun-filled bash that brings together over 400 dog lovers, adoptable rescues, local vendors, and top pet brands for a one-of-a-kind celebration that’s all about connection, community, and, of course, dogs.
The event will feature a pup birthday cake-eating contest, adoptable dogs from local rescue partners, doggy enrichment contests with fun prizes, treat bars for pups and humans, photo ops & pup-fluencer moments, swag bags for the first 150 guests, and over 30 curated vendors and sponsor booths.
