Victoria Monét in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Tyler Fuhrmeister

Victoria Monét comes to Dallas in support of her new album, Frequency of Love.

Victoria Monét comes to Dallas in support of her new album, Frequency of Love.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/victoria-monet-frequency-of-love-tour-dallas-texas-11-02-2026/event/0C006528D73AB742

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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