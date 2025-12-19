Virgin Hotels Dallas presents New Year's Eve Party

Virgin Hotels Dallas will present their annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Spanning the entire fourth floor and rooftop, the glitzy soirée features dual DJ performances, two dance floors, festive food stations, photo ops, and downtown skyline views, perfect for fireworks at midnight.

Guests will enjoy a three-hour premium open bar with champagne, premium spirits, and specialty cocktails, along with indulgent culinary stations and unforgettable live entertainment. Guests looking to elevate the night can reserve VIP tables with bottle service across three distinct spaces - The Manor, The Pool Club Lounge, and Giant, each offering a dedicated seating area plus full access to all indoor and outdoor party zones.