Visions For Change presents Forged In Purpose Gala
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Visions For Change
Visions For Change will present their 10th annual Forged In Purpose Gala. The event brings people together through the transformative power of art, storytelling, music, and courageous dialogue. Forged in Purpose is an evening that honors impacted lives, amplified voices, and strengthened communities, while investing in the next decade of meaningful change.
Visions For Change will present their 10th annual Forged In Purpose Gala. The event brings people together through the transformative power of art, storytelling, music, and courageous dialogue. Forged in Purpose is an evening that honors impacted lives, amplified voices, and strengthened communities, while investing in the next decade of meaningful change.
WHEN
WHERE
Cathedral Of Hope
5910 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75235, USA
https://www.visionsforchange.org/
TICKET INFO
$300-$400; Tables start at $1200; Sponsorships are available.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.