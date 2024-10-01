Vocal Majority presents Spring Concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Vocal Majority

Vocal Majority will present their annual Spring Concert.

Vocal Majority will present their annual Spring Concert.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/10532/d/vocal-majority-spring-show

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.