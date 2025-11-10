Vogel Alcove presents 11th Annual Day 1 DFW

Vogel will present the 11th Annual Day 1 DFW. The family-friendly celebration will be packed with activities, live entertainment, and games that serve a heartwarming purpose. A variety of food options will be available at the concession stands and in the Irving Convention Center Café.
WHEN
WHERE
Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas
500 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://vogelalcove.org/day-1-dfw/
TICKET INFO
$15-$25; Free for kids 17 and under.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.