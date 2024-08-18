Wale in concert

Photo by Josh Flores

Wale comes to Dallas as part of his Every Blue Moon Tour. Alongside covering the classics from his catalog, Wale will perform new music from his yet-to-be-named eighth album to be released in fall 2024. He will also be celebrating the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Attention Deficit.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
TICKET INFO

$48 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
