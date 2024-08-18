Wale in concert

Wale comes to Dallas as part of his Every Blue Moon Tour. Alongside covering the classics from his catalog, Wale will perform new music from his yet-to-be-named eighth album to be released in fall 2024. He will also be celebrating the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Attention Deficit.
