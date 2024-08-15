Warren Zeiders in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Austin Screws

Warren Zeiders comes to Irving in support of his new album, Relapse.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/warren-zeiders-relapse-tour-irving-texas-04-11-2025/event/0C006108E54C5071

TICKET INFO

$55 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
