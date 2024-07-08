Washed Out in concert

Home
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Washed Out
Washed Out comes to Dallas in support of his new album,
Notes from a Quiet Life
.
Washed Out comes to Dallas in support of his new album, Notes from a Quiet Life.
Notes from a Quiet Life
.
WHEN
WHERE
Longhorn Ballroom
216 Corinth St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/-2853509351793542399
TICKET INFO
$28-$48
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
