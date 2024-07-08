Quantcast

Washed Out in concert

Photo courtesy of Washed Out

Washed Out comes to Dallas in support of his new album, Notes from a Quiet Life.

Longhorn Ballroom
216 Corinth St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
$28-$48

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
