Waterproof presents Midnight in Miami New Year's Eve Celebration

Guests can ring in 2026 at Waterproof, the rooftop lounge located on the 19th floor of The Statler in downtown Dallas. Its “Midnight in Miami” party will feature tropical-glam décor, neon energy, premium cocktails, Champagne towers, and the best views the city has to offer.

Headlining the night is DJ Grant Fisher, the touring DJ for country star Dustin Lynch, who will spin a high-energy, Miami-inspired soundtrack. Guests who purchase VIP or cabana experiences will be given access to the heated rooftop pool. There’ll be gas heaters at each cabana and guests will have complimentary blankets and towels available for use.