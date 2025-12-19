Waterproof presents Midnight in Miami New Year's Eve Celebration

eventdetail
Waterproof

Guests can ring in 2026 at Waterproof, the rooftop lounge located on the 19th floor of The Statler in downtown Dallas. Its “Midnight in Miami” party will feature tropical-glam décor, neon energy, premium cocktails, Champagne towers, and the best views the city has to offer.

Headlining the night is DJ Grant Fisher, the touring DJ for country star Dustin Lynch, who will spin a high-energy, Miami-inspired soundtrack. Guests who purchase VIP or cabana experiences will be given access to the heated rooftop pool. There’ll be gas heaters at each cabana and guests will have complimentary blankets and towels available for use.

Guests can ring in 2026 at Waterproof, the rooftop lounge located on the 19th floor of The Statler in downtown Dallas. Its “Midnight in Miami” party will feature tropical-glam décor, neon energy, premium cocktails, Champagne towers, and the best views the city has to offer.

Headlining the night is DJ Grant Fisher, the touring DJ for country star Dustin Lynch, who will spin a high-energy, Miami-inspired soundtrack. Guests who purchase VIP or cabana experiences will be given access to the heated rooftop pool. There’ll be gas heaters at each cabana and guests will have complimentary blankets and towels available for use.

WHEN

WHERE

Waterproof
1914 Commerce St 19th floor, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/midnight-in-miami-new-years-eve-2025-at-waterproof-the-statler-rooftop-tickets-1975058295529?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

TICKET INFO

$110-$3,000

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.