West Dallas Community School presents Bright Lights, Big 30

West Dallas Community School will present their 30th anniversary gala, Bright Lights, Big 30. The event will celebrate three decades of academic excellence, transformational impact, and unwavering commitment to the children and families of West Dallas.

The gala will include a seated dinner and program highlighting the school’s impact accompanied by a silent and live auction featuring exclusive vacation packages, unique experiences, and special opportunities to support student scholarships. A 90’s themed after-party will include dancing with live music by Backbeat Band.

Dr. Melanie Ross Mills, relational health and friendship expert, author and longtime supporter of the school, will serve as the event’s emcee.