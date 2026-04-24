Where the West Begins Productions presents AMON! The Ultimate Texan

AMON! brings the larger-than-life story of Fort Worth icon Amon G. Carter Jr. to the stage in a sharp, fast-paced theatrical portrait written by longtime Texas columnist Dave Lieber.

Carter, known for his swagger, wit, and unapologetic devotion to Fort Worth, built a reputation as one of Texas’ most colorful media figures. Blending humor, history, and Texas bravado, Amon! offers audiences a lively look at the man who helped shape Fort Worth’s identity, now taking center stage in the city he loved to spar with most.

The production stars Kevin Dilks as the famously bold publisher and civic power broker, and is directed by Connie Sanchez.