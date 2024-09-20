Whiskey Washback Dallas

Photo courtesy of Whiskey Washback

Whiskey Washback Dallas will celebrate the legacy of whiskey, featuring over 125 different types of whiskeys available to sample. Food vendors will be on-site, including Rex's Seafood shucking on-site with a pairing with scotch-infused mignonette. Guests will have a chance to win a bottle of Whiskey from Bowery Collective.

WHEN

WHERE

2616 Commerce Event Center
2616 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://feverup.com/m/138349

TICKET INFO

$100

