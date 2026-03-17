Hexter Elementary PTA will present the 18th annual White Rock Home Tour, offering an exclusive look inside six homes that embody the diverse architectural charm of East Dallas and the White Rock area, in particular the celebrated Ju-Nel mid-century modern architectural designs.

The 2026 celebration of architecture and design includes mid-century modern architecture, contemporary designs, and future-ready sustainable net-zero homes.

All ticket proceeds benefit DISD’s Hexter Elementary School to bridge the budget gap and provide much-needed resources for students and teachers.