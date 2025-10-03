White Rock Lake Artists presents Studio Tour

The White Rock Artists’ Studio Tour will showcase studio doors to art lovers, teachers, students, and simply the curious. Favorite artisans along with recently joined artists will be displaying their wares, demonstrating their craft, and discussing art. The tour is an annual event that is celebrating its 32nd year, the oldest tour in the City.
The White Rock Artists’ Studio Tour will showcase studio doors to art lovers, teachers, students, and simply the curious. Favorite artisans along with recently joined artists will be displaying their wares, demonstrating their craft, and discussing art. The tour is an annual event that is celebrating its 32nd year, the oldest tour in the City.
WHEN
WHERE
White Rock Lake
3240 W Lawther Dr, Dallas, TX 75214, USA
https://whiterockartists.com
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.