Whitechapel in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Alex Morgan

Whitechapel comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album Hymns in Dissonance.

Whitechapel comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album Hymns in Dissonance.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/whitechapel-20th-anniversary-tour-dallas-texas-12-14-2026/event/0C0064C4D70EAE8C

TICKET INFO

$55 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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