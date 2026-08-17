Wilkinson Center presents Pantry in the Park

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Wilkinson Center

Wilkinson Center will present its 4th Annual Pantry in the Park. With the nautical-inspired theme, Rock the Yacht, the evening will include cocktails, savory fare, live music, a silent auction and more, all while celebrating the important work Wilkinson Center is doing in the Dallas community.

Wilkinson Center will present its 4th Annual Pantry in the Park. With the nautical-inspired theme, Rock the Yacht, the evening will include cocktails, savory fare, live music, a silent auction and more, all while celebrating the important work Wilkinson Center is doing in the Dallas community.

WHEN

WHERE

The Filter Building
2810 White Rock Rd, Dallas, TX 75214, USA
https://event.auctria.com/815ce813-8876-4c80-a869-ed4e0f42b3a4/

TICKET INFO

$150-$250; Sponsorship starts at $2,000.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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