Wilkinson Center presents Pantry in the Park

Wilkinson Center will present its 4th Annual Pantry in the Park. With the nautical-inspired theme, Rock the Yacht, the evening will include cocktails, savory fare, live music, a silent auction and more, all while celebrating the important work Wilkinson Center is doing in the Dallas community.
Wilkinson Center will present its 4th Annual Pantry in the Park. With the nautical-inspired theme, Rock the Yacht, the evening will include cocktails, savory fare, live music, a silent auction and more, all while celebrating the important work Wilkinson Center is doing in the Dallas community.