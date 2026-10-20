William Beckmann in concert

William Beckmann comes to Dallas as part of his fifth annual Las Posadas Holiday Tour. The intimate holiday tradition finds Beckmann blending holiday classics, Spanish favorites, and select originals alongside a specially assembled band featuring a horn section.

William Beckmann comes to Dallas as part of his fifth annual Las Posadas Holiday Tour. The intimate holiday tradition finds Beckmann blending holiday classics, Spanish favorites, and select originals alongside a specially assembled band featuring a horn section.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.