William Beckmann in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of William Beckmann

William Beckmann comes to Dallas as part of his fifth annual Las Posadas Holiday Tour. The intimate holiday tradition finds Beckmann blending holiday classics, Spanish favorites, and select originals alongside a specially assembled band featuring a horn section.

William Beckmann comes to Dallas as part of his fifth annual Las Posadas Holiday Tour. The intimate holiday tradition finds Beckmann blending holiday classics, Spanish favorites, and select originals alongside a specially assembled band featuring a horn section.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/william-beckmann-las-posadas-tour-dallas-texas-12-16-2026/event/0C00653917D8D251

TICKET INFO

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