Dallasites can step back into local history as five private properties in the Winnetka Heights historic district open their doors to the public for the 36th Winnetka Heights Holiday Home Tour. Platted in 1908 and designated a historic district in 1981, Oak Cliff’s Winnetka Heights neighborhood boasts 600 diligently preserved turn-of-the-century homes with lovingly updated interiors. The Holiday Home Tour is a rare opportunity to explore both aspects of these charming Craftsman homes up close and personal.