In honor of Women’s History Month, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson will present the Women of Influence Awards luncheon, co-hosted by Emmy-nominated television anchor Nicole Baker.

The Women of Influence award is presented to individuals who have exhibited extraordinary talent, integrity, and leadership in their respective industries and have shown compassion for causes that elevate women and have helped pave the road for future generations. The 2025 luncheon, themed "The Affirmed Woman," will include music, awards, performances, networking, and a catered lunch.

