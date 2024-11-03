Women of Influence Awards Luncheon

Photo courtesy of Cheryl Polote Williamson

In honor of Women’s History Month, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson will present the Women of Influence Awards luncheon, co-hosted by Emmy-nominated television anchor Nicole Baker.

The Women of Influence award is presented to individuals who have exhibited extraordinary talent, integrity, and leadership in their respective industries and have shown compassion for causes that elevate women and have helped pave the road for future generations. The 2025 luncheon, themed "The Affirmed Woman," will include music, awards, performances, networking, and a catered lunch.

WHEN

WHERE

The Statler Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton
1914 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://brushfire.com/cherylmagazine/conference/583438/tickets

TICKET INFO

$100-$2,500

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
