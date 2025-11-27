Women's Chorus of Dallas presents Share the Light

Share the Light is The Women’s Chorus of Dallas’ signature holiday concert, bringing together the warmth, beauty, and wonder of the season through powerful choral music and a deeply welcoming spirit. The annual celebration invites audiences to pause, reconnect, and be uplifted by the magic that happens when voices and hearts come together in community.

Led by Artistic Director Melinda Imthurn, the concert features a thoughtfully curated program that blends beloved holiday classics with fresh, engaging arrangements that illuminate the joy, peace, and hope of the season. Share the Light is more than a concert - it is an invitation to step into a space where music brings people together across cultures, traditions, and experiences.