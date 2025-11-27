Women's Chorus of Dallas presents Share the Light

Photo courtesy of Women's Chorus of Dallas

Share the Light is The Women’s Chorus of Dallas’ signature holiday concert, bringing together the warmth, beauty, and wonder of the season through powerful choral music and a deeply welcoming spirit. The annual celebration invites audiences to pause, reconnect, and be uplifted by the magic that happens when voices and hearts come together in community.

Led by Artistic Director Melinda Imthurn, the concert features a thoughtfully curated program that blends beloved holiday classics with fresh, engaging arrangements that illuminate the joy, peace, and hope of the season. Share the Light is more than a concert - it is an invitation to step into a space where music brings people together across cultures, traditions, and experiences.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/share-the-light

TICKET INFO

$27-$59

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
