Women's Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon

Women's Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon. The event will highlight literary presentations about horticulture, gardens, landscape design, historic preservation and art featuring nationally and internationally renowned authors and speakers: Edmund Hollander and Melissa Reavis, partners at Hollander Design Landscape Architects, NY, and Ngoc Minh Ngo, NY, in dynamic presentations with fabulous visuals. The event will be Chaired by Dorothea Meltzer.