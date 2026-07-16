Women's Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy Ngoc Minh Ngo

Women's Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon. The event will highlight literary presentations about horticulture, gardens, landscape design, historic preservation and art featuring nationally and internationally renowned authors and speakers: Edmund Hollander and Melissa Reavis, partners at Hollander Design Landscape Architects, NY, and Ngoc Minh Ngo, NY, in dynamic presentations with fabulous visuals. The event will be Chaired by Dorothea Meltzer.

Women's Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon. The event will highlight literary presentations about horticulture, gardens, landscape design, historic preservation and art featuring nationally and internationally renowned authors and speakers: Edmund Hollander and Melissa Reavis, partners at Hollander Design Landscape Architects, NY, and Ngoc Minh Ngo, NY, in dynamic presentations with fabulous visuals. The event will be Chaired by Dorothea Meltzer.

WHEN

WHERE

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218, USA
https://www.wcdabg.org/a-writers-garden.html

TICKET INFO

$500; Sponsorships start at 1,000.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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