World Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of World Ballet Company

This Nutcracker isn’t just a ballet - it’s an experience. It begins with the sparkle of a family Christmas party, where magic lingers just out of sight. A mysterious gift. A flicker of imagination. And then, everything changes. The tree grows. The room disappears. The battle begins. Suddenly, you’re in the middle of a midnight clash between toy soldiers and a mouse army, led by a brave girl and her enchanted Nutcracker Prince.

From there, the journey sweeps audiences away, across glittering oceans of snow, into a land where sweets come to life. Each scene is a visual feast: costumes that shimmer like sugar, sets that glow with storybook wonder, and choreography that brings joy bubbling to the surface.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/world-ballet-company-nutcracker-tickets/artist/2921815

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
