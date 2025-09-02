World Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker

This Nutcracker isn’t just a ballet - it’s an experience. It begins with the sparkle of a family Christmas party, where magic lingers just out of sight. A mysterious gift. A flicker of imagination. And then, everything changes. The tree grows. The room disappears. The battle begins. Suddenly, you’re in the middle of a midnight clash between toy soldiers and a mouse army, led by a brave girl and her enchanted Nutcracker Prince.

From there, the journey sweeps audiences away, across glittering oceans of snow, into a land where sweets come to life. Each scene is a visual feast: costumes that shimmer like sugar, sets that glow with storybook wonder, and choreography that brings joy bubbling to the surface.