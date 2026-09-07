World Ballet Company presents The Sleeping Beauty

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of World Ballet Company

World Ballet Company’s The Sleeping Beauty brings the ultimate fairy tale to life in a new production filled with magic, romance, and timeless beauty. Featuring 40 professional dancers, over 150 radiant costumes, hand-crafted sets, and multimedia effects, the enchanting story unfolds on stage in breathtaking detail. From Princess Aurora’s splendid ball and the iconic Rose Adagio to the win of the evil Carabosse, every moment is designed to captivate both lifelong ballet fans and first-time theatergoers.

World Ballet Company’s The Sleeping Beauty brings the ultimate fairy tale to life in a new production filled with magic, romance, and timeless beauty. Featuring 40 professional dancers, over 150 radiant costumes, hand-crafted sets, and multimedia effects, the enchanting story unfolds on stage in breathtaking detail. From Princess Aurora’s splendid ball and the iconic Rose Adagio to the win of the evil Carabosse, every moment is designed to captivate both lifelong ballet fans and first-time theatergoers.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://worldballetcompany.com/event/majestic-theatre-5/

TICKET INFO

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